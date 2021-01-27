Bill Gillespie, “the Gentleman of the Coastside,” was born in Baltimore to William Francis and Frances Marie Gillespie. From the age of 7, he, his two siblings and three cousins were raised by their fraternal grandparents as both sets of their parents were in tuberculosis wards, isolated from their children, and everyone else. Bill joined the Air Force and was stationed in Germany as a control tower operator. He married Cindi in 1970 and they traveled extensively before settling in San Francisco.
Bill told great stories and inspired imagination through describing his experiences. He was in his 30s when they traveled around the world. Starting out, they found work at Denali National Park, then continued their journey to the East Coast and on to Europe. When they disembarked from the plane in England, a couple sold them their Volkswagen bus after completing their own tour. Bill and Cindi traveled Europe and followed the Silk Road through Turkey, Iran and Nepal, seeing parts of the world that may never be experienced by Americans again. In India, Bill charmed the ambassador, who wined and dined them. Late season in Nepal, they climbed the Himalayas above 18,000 feet. Bill made friends everywhere he went. His remarkable descriptions about those adventures always came back around to the people they met, to the resilience of their encounters, and to that excursion with Cindi.
Bill was one of the partner-owners of the Shore Bird Restaurant, then assisted in its transition to the Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. His restaurant experience was also invaluable to the Moss Beach Distillery and the Miramar Restaurant. Bill had lived and participated here for 45 years, then returned to his family’s area when his health declined in 2020. He died in Parsonsburg, Md.; it was not COVID-related.
Bill’s thoughtful nature prompted the question of whether he should offer a class on the coast: “How to Be a Gentleman.” He would always get the door for Cindi. Bill was involved in the lives of his friends and was a “family member” to many households. He was Uncle Bill to a score of young friends. Bill carried a constant sense of community, knowing that community only works if you participate, and he did. He was at the fundraisers, dedications, weddings and funerals; he worked the community dinners. As well as the people here, Bill loved the beauty of the Coastside as he walked the bluffs and hiked in the redwoods. He never wanted to leave.
Here are a few BG quotes that you may recognize:
“That’s my story and I’m stickin’ to it.”
In response to, Have a nice day, Bill ... “Don’t tell me what to do.”
Are you an owner? “No, I’m just the janitor.”
“Only half a glass.”
“You talkin’ to me?”
And on politics, “Don’t get me started.”
Cindi died in 1978. Bill is survived by his sister Fran McLewee, brother Paul Gillespie, cousin Richard Gillespie and many nieces and nephews. He is remembered and missed by countless friends and acquaintances here on the coast.
