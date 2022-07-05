Born and raised in Half Moon Bay, William (Bill) passed away peacefully in his home on June 22, 2022. He was born to Joseph Narciso Avila and Frances (Pacheco) Avila on Sept. 16, 1928. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jacqueline Avila. He is survived by his two sons, Dennis Avila and Michael Avila; his grandchildren, Michael (Mikie) Avila, Robert (Bobby Avila), Lindsay (Avila)Conrad, and Lacey (Avila) Rivard, and his many loving great-grandchildren.
Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952. He was honorably discharged after being wounded in the Korean War.
Bill is remembered for his witty humor and tales of the past. From riding bulls in rodeos across the Pacific Northwest to knowing everything about every sport and player, he could have a conversation with anyone who crossed his path.
After coming home from the war, he held various jobs operating heavy equipment and co-owned Avila-Rice before retiring in 1990. His passions were raising cattle and riding horses, and he continued to do so for as long as he could.
He was buried by his close family and friends on June 29, 2022. Sentimental memories and his loving spirit will be remembered by many.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.