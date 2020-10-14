William “Bill” Berggren passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2020, at the age of 87.
Bill was born on Jan. 9, 1933, in Long Island City, New York. From an early age, he had a love for the sea. At the age of 17, he joined the Navy and he served with pride during the Korean War. His love for the ocean continued after his Naval service and he joined the Merchant Marines, which helped him travel the world. Military pride and love for his country called yet again and Bill joined the U.S. Coast Guard and served for more than 20 years.
Bill leaves behind an amazing legacy. During the early years of the space industry, he worked for the ITT corporation in Europe where, for 17 years, with his family in tow, he called Turkey, Germany and France his home. Once he and the family returned to the United States, the call of the sea drew him back and he set sail on NASA tracking ships, the USS Redstone and USS Mercury, in support of the Gemini and Apollo missions.
In the late 1960s, he was transferred to Pillar Point Tracking Station in Half Moon Bay. What started out as a six-month assignment became 50-plus years and he called the Coastside home. While working at Pillar Point, he built commercial fishing boats on weekends and spent many hours at the harbor. In the early 1980s, Bill continued to work in the aerospace industry joining Lockheed, traveling around the world and keeping the tracking stations operational. His job took him to the Seychelles Islands, Thule, Greenland, Diego Garcia, Hawaii, Guam and places that most people can only imagine.
After his retirement, he bought a fishing boat and fished and crabbed with friends and family for many years. He also worked at the Cabrillo Unified School District to keep busy.
Bill was known around the world by people from many walks of life and industries. “Barracuda,” “Wild Bill,” “Boats and Bill” are just a few of the names that this proud man went by. He also was known as husband, dad, grandpa, papa and friend to all.
Bill was a very proud member of the American Legion Post 474 and a Navy and Coast Guard veteran.
Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lydia, daughter Caroline Weigandt (George), son Eric Berggren (Katie), grandchildren Rachel DeSantis Spediacci (Ray), Ryan Berggren, Alex Weigandt, Lauren Berggren (Ryan Murdoch) and great-grandchildren Stella and Dominic Spediacci.
Fair Winds and following Seas, you have the watch.
A burial at sea with family is planned in the future.
