Wes left this world at home in Boulder Creek, Calif. He is survived by his heartbroken parents, Sharron Tucker-Farris and Les Farris.
Born at Stanford Hospital, he attended school in Santa Cruz County and Fremont. As a youngster he enjoyed scouting and soccer.
Wes was a much loved son, brother, uncle and nephew. He had friends from all walks of his life.
Wes began working in the semiconductor industry and continued on to home renovation. He was a hard worker and precise with his work.
He enjoyed his friends. He was good, true and always helpful. He’d be there when no one else was.
Wes’ love of animals was well known, and he always had a dog and he supported Rocket Dog Rescue by adopting senior dogs.
Wesly’s kindness, ready smile and wonderful humor will never be forgotten.
He was sentimental and kept small collections since childhood.
Predeceased by his loved sister Joy Farris-White, survived by her children Jasmyn Jones, Red White, and Logan White, his sister Tina Farris and her son Wesly (Lana) and his children Roman and Jack. He will be deeply missed by his aunt Janice Bouris, uncle Gary Tucker (Barbara) and uncle Tom Tucker. Wes has eight first cousins who will miss his ready smile and great sense of humor.
Interment will be private.
A joyful celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 29, at the small I.D.E.S hall at 735 Main Street in Half Moon Bay from 1 to 4 p.m. Out of towners please allow for traffic. Call 510-329-8583 with questions.
