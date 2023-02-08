Dr. Wesley Walters was born in 1928 in Honolulu, Hawaii, and passed on Jan. 25, 2023, at the age of 94, in his own home, after a long, full and productive life. Aloha! He cared for so many people for so many years it is impossible to summarize his impact on his beloved Half Moon Bay and Mills Hospital communities.
He is best known as the town doctor for the residents of rural Half Moon Bay and the Greater Coastside where, for 16 years, beginning in 1959, he responded to a phone call by showing up at the home with a small black doctor’s bag. He treated all people as his equal; rich or poor, they got the very best, meticulously researched care. It was not uncommon for him to bring home boxes of artichokes as payment for a medical bill.
In 1886, Wes’ great-grandfather, Louis Mendonca, arrived in Hawaii on a steamship from the Madeira Islands. He and his future wife, Georgina, would be among those immigrants who were invited by King Kamehameha to be workers in the expanding Hawaiian Islands.
Eventually, two offspring from these steamship passengers, George Walters and Ernestine Mendonca (his parents), would establish a family compound where they and their four children and his Portuguese relatives lived and raised animals. As a barefoot boy in Hawaii, Wes enjoyed spearing Samoan crabs along the Ala Wai Canal. It was a magical time in Hawaii before the hotels were built near Waikiki.
Wesley graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1946 and then worked on the Matson shipping lines to earn his way to the College of San Mateo where he roomed with his brother George and played football. It was at CSM that Wesley met a nurse in training, Mary Lou Beatty, who became his wife, and together they also had four children: Aletha Dee, Bradford, Grant and Clinton. All his children survive and adore him today (along with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren).
He went on to play on a football scholarship at Stanford (in the time of leather helmets and no face masks). At first he studied engineering at Stanford and then, after observing the doctors while in the hospital for surgery, he decided to change his career and attend UC Berkeley Medical School and later UCSF Medical School to become a doctor.
During the 1960s and '70s he cared for the rural Half Moon Bay residents.
Prior to the '80s, he joined the emergency medicine group at Mills Memorial Hospital. At Mills-Peninsula Hospital, he is remembered as a great all-around doctor with deep knowledge attained through years of private practice. Fellow ER physician Dr. Christopher White remembers Dr. Walters once recognizing an asthmatic emergency, tackling a panicked patient while instructing Dr. White to establish an airway, thus saving the patient’s life. All the while at Mills-Peninsula Hospital he never stopped caring for many of his Coastside patients. He retired in 1994.
Dr. Walters was a man who worked constantly yet still found time to be an accomplished Bonsai tree gardener, a passionate lapidarist (rock hound) and a fierce competitor in tennis. He continued playing tennis with a much beloved Stanford Tennis Singles group beyond his 90th birthday. In his younger years, he often played guitar and had an amazing knack for remembering lyrics.
The stories about his rugged approach to his own health care are true. He refused novocaine when at the dentist and even performed some operations on himself. As a parent, he was the best example of a human being that one could be and had few words that were critical of others.
Before Google searches, one could merely ask him a question about anything and he would know the answer. Recently, a relative shared that he had a photographic memory, which explained his unfair advantage in games of wit and his ability to win at the older Tahoe casinos by counting cards.
He never wanted anything for himself and gave generously to his family and friends. Wes was a minimalist who gave gifts without expecting anything in return. He truly lived by the Golden Rule.
Anywhere you go on the Coastside, you will hear stories about Doc Walters saving a finger, sewing up an injury, delivering a baby or saving a life. Or you will hear about him trimming the trees or making home repairs for someone’s elderly parent. He asked that no ceremony be arranged with no need to cry following his passing. He chose not to have a funeral. The family would like to express their thanks to UCSF Cancer Center and Peninsula Hospital for their expert care.
The following words express his deep affection for all those he served over his 16 years of practice in Half Moon Bay: “I extend thanks to the good people of Half Moon Bay and vicinity with whom I have lived for so many years, and for whom I prescribed for 16 years, many of whom have become attached to me and I to them … Thanks for the sentiments of respect and esteem, confidence, and love which formed the bond of union between us for so many years.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.