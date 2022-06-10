Wayne Carlton Thompson, 77, of Corvallis, Oregon, and previously of Pescadero, California, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2022. Wayne is survived by his children, Mason and Jennifer, his brother, Ross, and many nephews and nieces.
Wayne inherited the calm and agreeable outward temperament of his parents, along with a rebellious streak and practical sense of humor all his own. Wayne graduated from Half Moon Bay High School, class of 1963.
Wayne frequented Duarte's, was passionate about building, as well as tinkering with engines and electronics. He had the good fortune of having many lifelong car and motorcycle buddies, who, like his family, were near and dear to his heart. Over the years he had a stable of Triumphs, Harley Davidsons, and several exotic cars. He was a familiar face with the local Corvallis-Albany, Oregon, H.O.G. chapter’s Saturday breakfast rides. His magnetism, infectious humor, and wealth of knowledge and stories are already deeply missed.
