Born in Cary, Miss., to Lucius and Hazel Boykin, Wayne’s father was a cotton farmer who decided that he did not want his children to follow that hard life. The family moved to Greenville where his father worked in a gypsum mill. It was a grueling job, but it allowed his children to have opportunities he could never have foreseen. His mother was a nurse who embodied all the qualities of that profession and imbued in her children an abiding faith in God.
Wayne proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1966 aboard the USS Hancock (CV-19) with pride that lasted his entire life. As a civilian, he continued to work for the Navy as a rigger at Naval Shipyards in San Francisco, Bremerton, Wash., and Vallejo, Calif. At Naval Air Station, Alameda, he worked with the VRT team that specialized in the installation and repair of launch and landing systems on aircraft carriers. He concluded his career with the National Park Service as the ship’s manager at San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park.
He was a diver, fisherman, golfer and a very outgoing and caring man who made friends wherever he went.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Toni Boykin, to whom he was truly devoted, his twin brother, Winston Boykin, and sister Lucy Owens. He was predeceased by his sister Jackie Tindall, brother Ed Boykin, and his beloved niece Stephanie Echeverri (daughter of
Naomi Lewis). He is mourned by his sisters-in-law Robin, Wendy, Gwyn and the You Name It store family. He was a beloved member of the St. Andrew Congregation, a VFW
member, a volunteer with the Pacifica Resource Center and was always ready and willing to help where needed.
We invite those who knew him to a Memorial Service at 3 p.m. on Feb. 29, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1125 Terra Nova Blvd., Pacifica, Calif.
