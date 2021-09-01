Walter Stephen Ferenz passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at age 95.
He was born April 21, 1926, in Oakland, Calif., to Stanislawa “Stella” and George Ferenz, both immigrants from Poland. He spent most of his childhood in the Bay Area, as well as a few years in Seattle, Wash.
He attended the University of California, Berkeley, where he met his wife, Patricia Ferenz. Together, they had their only son, Thomas Ferenz. Initially, Walter started working as a medical technician and was earning credits towards a medical degree. As fate would have it, he had a conversation with a friend who suggested he should become a lawyer. That conversation made such an impression on him that he decided to pivot and went to law school at the University of California, Berkeley, to earn his Juris Doctor degree. His law career led him and his family to travel around the world. He established his practice in Guam and Oakland, Calif. He moved to his ranch in Half Moon Bay in 1982 and established his practice in town where he practiced law until he was 90 years old.
Walter had a love for fine art, collectable coins, antiques, classical music, and tennis. He always enjoyed his evening cocktail and conversation. He was a wonderful storyteller, witty with a dry sense of humor. He is loved by his family and friends.
Walter is survived by his wife, Patricia Ferenz, and grandchildren Alexander Ferenz and Nikki Ferenz Allen.
(2) entries
Walter was such a help to my mom and to our families. He never got bothered, just took everything in stride. What a gentleman. To his family, I am so sorry for you loss.
Pat and Family Sorry to hear of Walt's passing. He was a client of mine at Coast Lines and we worked together for many years. He was a gentle, kind man.
