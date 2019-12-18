Virginia Mae McGill, 94, of Miramar-Half Moon Bay, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019.
Services in memory of Virginia will be held at Skylawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19th. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.
Virginia was born in South San Francisco and graduated from South San Francisco High School. Following the lead of her parents, Homer Abraham and Virginia Mae Riddell, Richard and Virginia McGill made their home in Miramar where she resided for 67 years. They were joined by brothers and sisters whom also settled in the larger Coastside community. Virginia worked for many years at Coastside medical facilities as a bookkeeper and was a member of the United Voluntary Services.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Franklin St. Louis, daughter Kathleen Susan Jepsen, brother Homer John “Bud” Riddell, and her late husband Richard Franklin McGill. She is survived by her son, Michael McGill of Daly City.
Virginia will be missed by her family and friends.
