Virginia Lloyd, age 81, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by family.
Virginia was born to Jack and Olga Biale on June 24, 1940, in San Francisco, where she grew up. She was an oncology nurse at Seton Hospital for 10 years in Daly City. After retiring she and her husband, George Walsh, started their business Herbal Gardens, making ceramic violet pots that they sold at Bay Area art festivals.
Virginia is survived by her brother, John Biale, and children Danny Lloyd, Debbie (Kathy) Lloyd Hochanadel, Lisa (Garth) Gonsalves and grandchildren Jennifer (Alex) Bunzel, Daniel (Jessica) Lloyd, Rhiana and Cohlton Gonzalves, as well as two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and loving husband George.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life and open house from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Virginia’s Montara home, 1041 Cedar St., Montara. For directions, call Debbie at 650-728-0930. Lunch be served.
