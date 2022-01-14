Virginia Helen Bauer (Ginny) , 76, of Bellevue, WA passed away on December 30, 2021.
Ginny was born on December 14th, 1945 to Joseph and Esther Bauer in Cincinnati, OH. After graduating from Mount St Joseph University in Cincinnati, OH she received her masters degree in French from Purdue University. While in college she also gave accordion lessons.
After graduation she moved to San Francisco where she worked for the California Heart Association, then moving to the San Mateo Heart Association as an Associate Director.
In the Fall of 1969 she met her husband Paul who was visiting from Chicago. He soon moved to San Francisco and they were married on June 2nd, 1970.
After the birth of her sons, Mark and David, the family relocated to El Granada, CA. However after the youngest son called the babysitter “mama”, a career change was made and Ginny became a stay at home mother while her kids were young.
Once the boys were in school she became a volunteer at El Granada Elementary School and ultimately worked as the school secretary for many years. She was also active in her children's activities, serving on the board of the Coastside Cooperative Nursery school, a cub scout leader and parent coordinator for many Half Moon Bay High School musicals. This led to her involvement in the Coastside Repertory Theatre where she was a property mistress and stage manager for many of their productions. Ginny also volunteered for many years at the Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival.
Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Joseph. Ginny is survived by her husband, Paul of Bellevue, WA, her son Mark (Janis) of Bothell, WA, her son David of Santa Cruz, CA, her sister Janet of Cannington, Ontario, and her two grandchildren, Jordyn and Wynn of Bothell, WA.
Sunset Hills Memorial Park and Funeral Home will be managing private arrangements for interment. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.