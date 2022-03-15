Vincent John Coruccini (Nonno), of Woodside, Calif., passed away at home on Saturday, March 5, 2022, after a valiant battle against renal failure. He was 89. Vincent was surrounded and supported by his loving family and friends during the days preceding his passing.
Vincent was born on Nov. 22, 1932, and raised in South San Francisco by Anna and Adolfo Coruccini. Vincent is survived by his sons, Jeff and Vincent Tomas; daughters-in-law Lori and Cheryl; grandsons Nathan and Trevor; brother Adolf Coruccini; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Vincent attended South City High and was a U.S. Army war veteran who served in the Korean War. He spent 30 years as a garbage man and often found what he called treasures from the trash of others. But he's most remembered as an avid outdoorsman who spent much of his time in nature. His favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing, which his boys and grandsons shared with him. In his earlier years, he loved to run his hounds in Pedro Mountain, Montara, and later on at Half Moon Bay Gun Club. In Vincent’s golden years, he looked forward to sitting at the launch ramp in Pillar Point Harbor, Half Moon Bay, watching the boats coming in after a day of fishing. Vincent also loved to be involved with his grandsons’ activities. He adored watching them raise animals for the fair or play baseball at Smith Field.
When you see a deer bound by or a duck take flight, you will know Vincent is nearby.
