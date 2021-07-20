With great sorrow we announce the passing of Veronica Jean Krieger (Buscall) on July 11, 2021, one week and one day after her 81st birthday. Our “Geel” was surrounded by her family who cared for her during her recent illness.
Jean, as she preferred, was born on July 3, 1940, and raised in Whitehall, Pa., just south of Pittsburgh, by parents John Henry and Marie Theresa (Collamore) Buscall. She graduated from nearby St. Francis Academy and attended Robert Morris College. She met Raymond Krieger, a handsome baseball player, and the two started dating. She and the love of her life were married in 1962 as he finished his college degree and started his business career. Four children came in time and work opportunities took the family to Buffalo, N.Y. and then Detroit, Mich. In 1973 they settled in Half Moon Bay and built strong ties with the Coastside community.
In addition to running the household and raising the kids, Jean volunteered with many organizations including PTA, Coastside Youth Association, HMB Little League, Cougar Boosters and St. Catherine’s Hospital. Later in life, she dedicated many years to helping the Peninsula Humane Society. Her big heart included an abiding love of God’s creatures, especially those that are young, cute, or needing help.
Jean was always proud of her family’s Irish heritage. She embodied the characteristics they are known for with her passion, warmth, humor, and spirituality. She also shared that nation’s propensity for being a bit stubborn, loving a party, and enjoying playing cards and a few games of chance! Above all, our “Geel” was at her best raising her family and doting on her grandchildren.
Every day was a day to express love and perform acts of kindness. Birthdays, graduations, and holidays were always made special, but Christmas was her favorite time of year. Nothing pleased her more than a home filled with family, decorations, a huge tree, enough food to feed her army, and shopping for too many presents. There were personalized presents, more presents, just because, and always a long-lost present from the previous year.
Her brothers John and Lewis passed when they were only children. Veronica Jean Krieger is now reunited with her beloved son Danny who went to heaven at age 4. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ray; son Barrett and his wife, Sonja; son Michael and his wife, Barbara; daughter Colleen; and grandchildren Austin, Morgan, Brooke, Veronica and Catherine. She was thrilled to know that a great-grandbaby is on the way. Jeannie will remain in the hearts of her family, which includes many nieces, nephews, and a long list of friends.
Services will be held at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in Half Moon Bay at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, followed by a celebration of life at Cozzolino Park. We welcome everyone to wear Jean’s favorite color purple. In lieu of flowers please donate to Peninsula Humane Society or St. Jude’s Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.