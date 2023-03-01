Urna Roeda McMains, age 76, passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2023, in her home in Half Moon Bay, Calif., after a long battle with cancer. Her husband, Jerry, was by her side.
She was a loving mother to one daughter, Tina McMains, for 55 years, and wife to Jerry for 56 years. She lived at Hilltop Mobile Home Trailer Park with her husband since 1966. She was a member of the I.D.E.S., and worked for Hatch Elementary School when Tina was young. She then went to work at B&M Publications, Calypso Clothing, and Pescadero II, finally retiring but always keeping busy sewing blankets and clothes for babies in need.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
