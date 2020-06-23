Tony Mendes Vaz passed away on June 20, 2020, following a long illness. He was born on Aug. 12, 1946, in the Azores of Portugal. He was the son of Frank and Maria Vaz. His family immigrated to the United States in 1950. They settled in Half Moon Bay, where his father worked milking cows at Beffa’s Ranch. They later moved to a home on Cabrillo Highway, where they resided for their remaining years.
Tony attended Half Moon Bay High School, where he made many lifelong friendships. Immediately after high school he went to work at Pastorino’s and Repetto’s Flower Nursery, building greenhouses and delivering flowers. He also worked there part time as a teenager, where he developed his great work ethic. He later went to work at San Mateo Scavengers and their successor refuge companies for a total of 39 years.
He married Osvalda Brazil in 1968 when they were both very young. They were able to grow together and to have a very special relationship. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 27, 2018. Tony and Ozzi have two daughters and six grandchildren.
Tony had a great love for life and enjoyed it to the fullest. Going for abalone and fishing were among his favorite activities. When he got older he enjoyed taking his 1955 Chevy to all the local car shows. He also loved going to Reno, Nev., and especially enjoyed going to Hot August Nights. Tony and his wife enjoyed traveling. They went on many trips, some alone, but they also enjoyed traveling with their entire family. Their last trip was in June 2019 to their homeland, the Azorean islands.
He was a devout Catholic and attended Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church. In his younger years he was involved in helping the church by using his handyman skills to paint and do other services.
Tony was a member of the I.D.E.S and Saint Anthony associations, where he was very involved in helping in all of their functions. He started helping at the I.D.E.S when he was only a teenager. He was also a member of the Portuguese Cultural Center.
Tony is survived by his wife, Ozzi, his daughters Karen Rodrigues and her husband, Paulo, and Sharon Chavez and her husband, Fred. He is also survived by his six grandchildren: Justin, Austin and Rachel Rodrigues, and Lindsey, Ashley and Emily Chavez.
Due to COVID-19 limitations, and with much regret, his family will be having a private funeral. A public viewing will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, at Miller-Dutra Coastside Chapel.
