Timothy Sayers McGrath, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, coach and mentor who proudly served his country and community and loved his family unconditionally, passed away at home in Oroville, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Tim was born on Aug. 27, 1946, in Hartford, Conn. He was fourth in the lineup of five children. He grew up in Rockville Centre, N.Y., where proximity to baseball fields and his beloved river allowed for these elements of his childhood to become an integral part of his story. A skilled athlete and an all-star baseball player, he spent his free time with friends, fishing and listening to doo-wop. He was a lover of the written word, and graduated from St. John’s University in 1968 with a B.A. in English literature.
Like many of his generation, Tim’s life changed forever with the start of the Vietnam War. Tim proudly enlisted in the Marine Corps and trained at Quantico in 1968, transferring to Vietnam as a Second Lieutenant in the summer of 1969. He served in Kilo Company 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, commanding several different platoons as officers were wounded. He was the Company Executive Officer, the Commanding Officer, and finally, the battalion S-2 Intelligence Officer. Tim was wounded twice, but insisted on returning to his Kilo Company. He left Vietnam in the fall of 1970 as a First Lieutenant. The bonds that were built during his time in service were unbreakable, and he remained connected with his Kilo brothers even in the days before his death.
Tim was released from active duty as a Captain in 1971 after serving at the MCRD in San Diego. He began bartending, affording him time to explore the natural beauty of Southern California. It was on a fishing trip in 1975 that he kindled his relationship with his first wife, Michele. They fell fast in love and moved to the Bay Area in 1976 where they married and prepared to start a family. Tim began working at the San Francisco Airport for PSA/US Air and ultimately dedicated over 20 years of loyal service to the company. He made lifelong friends at SFO, some of whom were present in his final days. His dedication to work was driven by his devotion to family and his sense of duty to provide. His desire was deep for a home with roots, where he could build a life, and play a role in the growth of his community. Tim and Michele settled in Half Moon Bay in 1982, where they raised four children: Shannon, Kerry, Erin and Timothy John. The couple split in 1996, but remained friends and reveled in the joys of their shared grandchildren.
Tim’s children each had their own special relationship with their dad — a unique recipe filled with his idiosyncrasies, his wit, his layered existence, the calming effect he had at times, and the frustration he could incite, his gentle strength and compassion, his wisdom and intuition, his patience and stubbornness, and his love. Even as deeply as his children knew him, we could never know all of his layers — no one could.
One of Tim’s lasting contributions to the Half Moon Bay community was through his involvement with the youth instructional league and girls softball programs. Tim was a beloved coach to hundreds of kids in the HMB community, including his own. (He was equally proud of both titles: “Dad” and “Coach.”) Being a coach was not a hobby or a side gig — coaching was his life. It allowed him to instill the lessons in others he had gathered through his diverse experiences. He truly loved the game. He loved his players. He loved the other coaches. He thrived on the field.
It was on the ballfield in 1991 that Tim met Reidun Sognnaes McGrath, his wife until death. They began dating in 2000 and formed a lifelong bond. The couple married in 2003 and moved from Half Moon Bay to Oroville. Tim chose Oroville as his place of retirement for its proximity to the Feather River. He lived out his years fishing as much as possible and living a quiet life, enjoying the simple pleasures of retirement. By 2019 he had eight grandchildren scattered throughout the country. His grandchildren were the brightest sparkle in his blue eyes.
In his final years, Tim struggled with many health challenges. He used to speak proudly about having nine lives, and he always seemed to bounce back. In 2016, he was diagnosed with lung cancer, which began a health struggle he endured until his final days. Reidun was with him in lock step through the ups and downs and everything in between.
On Feb. 9, 2022, Tim’s lungs gave way. In the days leading up to his death, he was surrounded by his wife, his children, friends, and countless well wishes and prayers from near and far. He was a treasured soul to so many. He was a man with a life larger than one might assume from his quiet nature, a devout Catholic with a pure soul, a steadfast member of the fellowship, a fighter to the end. He was the definition of a “stand-up guy.”
Tim was preceded in death by his grandmother “Bien Bien,” his parents, John and Virginia McGrath, his sisters, MaryGay and Terry, his beloved brother Rick, and many Marine Corps brothers. He is survived by his wife, his children, their mother, his grandchildren, his brother John (Karen), his stepchildren Erica and Chris, his nieces and nephews, and his beloved Kilo family.
Be kind and love, always love. Semper Fi.
Funeral and memorial services with be open to all and will take place at Skylawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, Highway 92 at Skyline Blvd. in San Mateo, Calif. Visitation begins in the Crystal Springs Chapel at 9 a.m., with memorial and funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Semper Fi Injured Marine Fund: https://semperfifund.org/ in honor of Timothy S. McGrath.
