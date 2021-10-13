Not a day passes by without remembering you. You will forever remain alive in our hearts and memories. Though we are learning to live without you, rest in peace.
Remembered by Julie Miller, Kolby and Kelley Dare-Miller.
Sarah Wright Hughes passed away at her home in Half Moon Bay on March 11, 2021. Sarah was bo…
Dr. Ruth Chalmers Grant Knier was born in Leominster, Mass., on June 24, 1931, to Ruth and H…
Anne Barbara Dymond died in March 2021. She lived in El Granada, Calif. She was 83.
Laura Kay Ward, 73, unexpectedly gained her angel wings on Jan. 18, 2021, after battling sev…
Whether you knew him as the Herm, Hermie, Uncle Billy, teacher, mentor, colleague, friend, o…
Nancy J. Keithley, 73, peacefully passed away at home on Jan. 31, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
Irene Marie Centoni passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, 2021, in Half Moon Bay, where she liv…
Mildred “Mikel” Toshiko Hutchinson, 78, passed away peacefully with her family by her side o…
Edward R. Sheehan passed away on Jan. 17, 2021, at his home in Half Moon Bay, Calif., at the…
Marie LaPrade died peacefully in her Half Moon Bay home on Jan. 14, 2021, at age 77.
