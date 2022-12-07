Timothy Ignatius Sullivan Jr., 73, and a longtime resident of Half Moon Bay, passed away on April 24, 2022, at Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame, Calif. He passed away from complications after a stroke.
Tim was born to Timothy Sr. and Lillian Sullivan on Oct. 15, 1948, in San Francisco. Tim grew up in Redwood City where he attended St. Pius Elementary School. He later attended St. Francis High School and graduated in 1966. He received his associate degree from the College of San Mateo.
Tim married the love of his life, Shirley, in 1971. Tim and Shirley moved to Half Moon Bay in 1977. They had two sons, Colin and Jared. He loved his boys dearly. Tim was a fixture of Half Moon Bay life. He loved his family, friends, community and especially the animals in his neighborhood. He loved seeing people and their dogs walk by his house. He always had a treat. Dogs still walk by his house and look to see if he is there. Arleta Park is not the same without him.
Tim loved coaching youth sports when his boys were young. He coached Pop Warner football for many years and Little League baseball. He enjoyed watching kids grow and have fun while on the fields. He formed many great relationships with families over the years.
He enjoyed taking family trips to places like Yellowstone, Yosemite, the Grand Canyon and various camping spots. Tim and Shirley loved to go to Hawaii and took several trips there.
Tim will be enormously missed by his family and everyone who knew him. He was a caring and loving man, and he enjoyed everyone’s friendship and love.
There will be a Mass at 11 a.m. on Dec. 16 at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church. There will be a lunch to follow at the San Benito House in Half Moon Bay.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local animal rescue organization.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.