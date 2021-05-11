Timothy Eugene Moran, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Tim spent his early childhood in San Bruno before moving to Half Moon Bay at the age of 9. His family settled in Purisima Canyon which began his lifelong love of the outdoors. He was a true outdoorsman, an avid fisherman and hunter, and enjoyed boating, vegetable gardening and his animals. He loved spending time with family and socializing with longtime Coastside friends and making new ones just about anywhere he went.

Tim began his work life as a carpenter, becoming a journeyman and building three different homes on the Coastside, including his home in Purisima Canyon that he loved so much. He later became a volunteer firefighter for the Half Moon Bay Fire Protection District. After joining the Half Moon Bay Fire Department as a full-time firefighter and attending night school at College of San Mateo, Tim was able to continue to cut, sell and deliver firewood throughout the Peninsula as well as farm hay and grain in the hills that he loved. Eventually, he was promoted to fire captain, a position he maintained until his retirement in 1996.

Tim was a proud member and past president of the Native Sons of the Golden West Local 230, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and was elected to the Coastside Fire Protection District Board of Directors.

Tim is preceded in death by his beloved wife Rosemarie, and his parents Eugene and Margaret Moran. Timothy leaves behind his daughters Debbie Ivazes and Gina Dinelli, and sons Michael Moran and Daniel Moran. He is also survived by his sisters Kathy Pike, Kerry Shields and Patty Griffiths. Tim was a wonderful grandfather to his eight grandchildren: Shawn and Kirsten Ivazes, Sophia and Daniel Dinelli, Lucas, Nicholas and Katy Moran, and Louis Moran.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church, located at 400 Church St., Half Moon Bay, CA 94019. Celebration of Tim’s life to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Half Moon Bay Volunteer Fire Department, 1191 Main St. Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

