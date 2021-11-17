“Would you like me to sweeten that for you?” Out came a finger to stir your cup of coffee or tea held in hand. Sadly for us, God called our beloved jokester home to add to the humor in heaven.
Timothy Alan Johnson Tulioc passed away at 11:53 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2021, at his home in Montara, Calif., surrounded by his family. He has been a devoted, adoring, caring, gentle, kind-hearted husband to Erlinda for over 33 years. And a loving, quick-witted, caring father to Timoteo and Serafina, his two children.
Tim is the youngest son of Jean and John Johnson. He grew up in Vallejo, Calif., with four older brothers: Mike, David, Steve and Dan.
He was known for his wrestling prowess, quick wit, gentle humor and unwavering dedication to his family and friends. He will be missed.
A Memorial Service for Tim will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at: Castlewood Baptist Church, 3615 Georgia St., Vallejo, Calif. 94591 (707) 642-7544
