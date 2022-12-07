Tim was born in the English West Midlands and spent his early life scanning the horizons. He first visited California in 1972, and knew he had found his home. He lived in El Granada, Moss Beach, Montara, and, from 1993 until the CZU fire in 2020, in White House Canyon, near Pescadero. Up until his retirement, he served the Peninsula as the founder and sole employee of O’Hara’s Pest Control. For the last two years, he would often say how blessed he felt to be living in Half Moon Bay, gardening, popping into Cafe Society, and walking the trails along Poplar Beach.
He passed away, suddenly, on Nov. 22. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no funeral service.
Father to David, Dogfather to Billy (and previously to Molly, Shane, Julie, Bess and Clay), he was a cowboy to Cole and Red. He was a Linda Mar Longboarder, a Fitzgerald Marine Reserver, a Montara Mountain Biker, a devotee of Jerry Jeff Walker and Merle Haggard. He was a New Orleans Jazzer, a Sultan of Swing, and a lover of Mozart and Vivaldi. He was a steadfast supporter of Democracy. He was a Flyer, Jogger, and a Vintage Motorcycler. He was “as fine as a bee’s wing” — a Nature Boy, an English Boy, a Gentle Man and a Gentle Soul.
Most of all, he was a friend to this community.
If you would like to reach out to his son, please feel free to do so at RIVERCOLE43@gmail.com.
