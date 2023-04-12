“84,” formerly of Hartford, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, surrounded by family and love.
He was born on Sept. 20, 1938, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of the late Clarence and Ethel Mowry Dickman.
Thomas made his home most recently in Half Moon Bay, with his wife, Marilyn A Dickman. He also lived in Hayward, Calif., for 30 years.
He had many accomplishments in his life — two of the biggest that stand out were serving our country in the Navy as well as working and retiring from PG&E with over 30-plus years as a troubleman.
He spent many wonderful years full of adventure in the great outdoors where he would love to take his family camping and Jet Skiing. He was a loyal, stand-up man who always showed compassion to those he loved.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn A Dickman; his two beautiful daughters, Diana L. Colquhoun and Barbara Dickman; his grandchildren, Nicole L. Briggs, Steven J. Briggs, and Zachary J. Lekas; and the pride and joy of his most recent years, his two great-grandchildren, MacKenzie L. Briggs and Gage J. Briggs.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Richard Dickman, of Hartford, Ohio, and Phillip Dickman, of Wheeling, W. Va.; and his sister, Delores “Dolly” J. Messersmith, of Culleoka.
