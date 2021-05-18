Thomas John Mendes

Tom lost his courageous battle with cancer at home with his family by his side.
Tom lived his whole life on the coast and graduated from Half Moon Bay High School in 1972. He spent his entire working career in maintenance. He worked at Hillsdale Shopping Mall, the San Mateo Event Center and retired from the Cow Palace in August 2017. Tom was an avid tractor enthusiast and loved to farm. He enjoyed hunting with his family and friends.
Tom is survived by Terri, his wife of 48 years; his beloved son Eddie and Eddie’s wife, Katie; his three granddaughters whom he worshipped, Emma, Sydney and Addison; brothers Joe, of Jackson, Calif., and Donald, of Sparks, Nev.; sisters-in-law Karen Enlow, of Texas, Mary Logsdon, of Pescadero, and Edie Barger and her husband, John, of Redwood City.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Erma Mendes, brother Bill Mendes, sister Patricia Mendes, in-laws Eddie and Peggy Nunes, and sister-in-law Tracie Nunes.
Tom is survived by many nieces and nephews who adored their uncle for his humor and knowledge about fixing things.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
