Theresa Patricia Coughlin and James Peter Coughlin, husband and wife for 63 years, died three weeks apart, to the day, this summer. Theresa died June 20, 2022, at age 85, and Jim on July 11, at 89.
Theresa, born in South Amboy, N.J., was the eldest of three children, and, after graduating valedictorian, studied marketing in New York City at the Laboratory Institute of Merchandising as well as English literature at Rutgers University and Trenton State College, where she made the dean’s list.
Jim, born in Fords, N.J., and also the eldest of three children, attended Seton Hall before serving as an Army medic in Korea and ultimately completing a B.A. in management at St. Mary’s College in California.
Their early married life found them living on 189 acres in a pre-Civil War farmhouse in Englishtown, N.J., gardening, raising chickens, ducks and beagles, and tending horses and a cow named Rosabelle. They continued such adventures all through their lives: uprooting to Lafayette, Calif., in 1974, with three children and their dog, Jack, in tow; traveling to Ireland, England, France, Italy, Poland, Germany, Czechoslovakia, Austria, Slovenia, and Baja, Calif.; twice attending the SF Giants spring training in Arizona; fishing and camping in favorite spots (Jim for salmon in Alaska on 23 trips!); and moving multiple times in their retirement years to be near grandchildren.
Jim worked in New Jersey and then California as a regional sales manager in industrial chemicals for Ralston Purina, Diversey, Stauffer, and Beatrice Foods, but one of his proudest moments was spearheading, as school board president, the opening of a state-of-the-art high school in Jamesburg, N.J.
Theresa wrote for a Central Jersey newspaper, substitute taught, and then worked as a technical writer for an aviation company in Alameda and later as a contract writer for Coulter Steel, in Emeryville. In semi-retirement, she most enjoyed distributing the Wright Group’s reading curriculum to local elementary schools and organizing teacher trainings.
Jim was a fearless athlete — baseball/softball, skiing, tennis, jogging — coaching many of his sons’ sports teams. And Teree was famous for homemade soups and Polish Easter bread (placek), painting and wallpapering, stockmarket savviness, and, above all, her indomitable spirit. They were avid readers, puzzle solvers, and film aficionados, and both wrote stories for their grandchildren. Everyone who knew them experienced their witty sense of humor and their generous hospitality.
They are survived by Jim’s sister, Judy Abramczyk (Abe), Theresa’s brother, Paul Wojciechowski (Dianne), son Christopher Coughlin, son Timothy Coughlin (Dee), and daughter Kathleen Coughlin (Jonathan) as well as their brightest stars, grandchildren Ben, Julia, Chris, Katie, Jack, Thomas, and a great-granddaughter, Jane. Family and friends will hold a private memorial celebration on the Coast, where the two most recently lived, since 2011, in Half Moon Bay.
