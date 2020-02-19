Terry Shade passed on to his next adventure on Jan. 18, at his home in Pescadero, Calif.
Terry was born on July 12, 1938, in the San Francisco Bay Area to Homer and Vera Shade. He attended Sequoia High School, where he met his wife, Carolyn Ashton. During those teenage years he came to know and love Pescadero, working on his dad’s and stepmom’s ranch, building the barn, riding horses and milking cows.
After graduating from high school he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. During that time he married Carolyn, with whom he spent 60 years.
Upon leaving the Marines, Terry joined the Local 467 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union and soon after started Shade Plumbing and Heating (“Just a Shade Better”) with his partner, Carolyn.
Terry and Carolyn, with their young children in tow, built their home in Pescadero, which they moved into in 1965 and stayed for the rest of their lives together.
In the 40 years of business, Terry served as an officer in local and state-level trade-related organizations and was responsible for the apprenticeship and training of several current contractors in the Bay Area. He was an avid learner, a superior mechanic and always strove for the highest level of safe, intelligent, quality work.
Always mindful of giving back to the community, Terry served as a Boy Scout scoutmaster and sponsored many Half Moon Bay Little League teams. He was also passionate about fishing. He traveled the world, including to Mongolia, Argentina, Russia, Western Africa and China to name a few places, to chase the ever-elusive trophy fish.
Terry is survived by the love of his life, Carolyn, by his children, Coleen (David), Tim, and Christy (Jay), by his brother Larry (Sharon) and by grandchildren Brendon, Brittany (Nick), Larissa and Sarah.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Terry’s Celebration of Life will be at noon on March 28 at the I.D.E.S. Hall in Pescadero.
