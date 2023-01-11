Terrence "Terry" Hammer was raised in San Francisco but spent most of his life in Half Moon Bay where, with his wife, Colleen O'Donnell Hammer, they raised three children. Terry loved and lived life with a gusto most could never imagine. He had what the Irish call "the gift of the gab." Could he tell a story! Kind and giving to complete strangers. Filled with joy, quick to smile and laugh. He was a living example of the commandment to love your neighbor.
He is survived by his brother, Barry Hammer; his children, Jim, Mike and Sherlen; five grandchildren; and a great-grandson, "Jack" Hammer. The funeral Mass will be held at our Lady of the Pillar Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Tiocfaidh ár lá. "Our day will come" in Gaelic.
