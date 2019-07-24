Friends are sad to share that Terisa McCormick died at San Mateo County Hospital, Friday, July 19, 2019. About 10 days earlier, she was hospitalized for a leg infection, which was complicated by two cardiac incidents and pneumonia this past week.
She lived in Half Moon Bay for decades. She worked for a company that made government ID cards, but after her husband left her, she struggled mightily. The company moved to Texas, she developed alcoholism, lost her condominium unit by Stone Pine Road, and ended up camping behind the old Half Moon Bay Library building.
When the new library was under construction, she moved to Mac Dutra Park. Many local people helped her with money, coffee in the morning, visits, food and more. Social workers from Life Moves, the county Street Medical Team, staff from the city of Half Moon Bay, Abundant Grace and many others strategized how to help her. In spite of many meetings, the path to match Terisa with the right funding for housing could not be identified. It was very frustrating.
She continued to live outdoors, in her 60s. She slept in the bathroom at Mac Dutra to get out of the rain. She slept under Highway 1, and up near the harbor. All the while, she struggled with health problems and worsening alcoholism.
She had a fierce, free spirit and a sense of humor that brightened her situation. She was always sure God was going to come through for her and that He was just taking his sweet time.
Let us pray for her peace, and for us to change things. She is a sad sign of a broken system. She spent a month in the hospital last year. And the past 10 days she had been in ICU. I can’t help but wonder whether that amount of money, spent up front on her housing, would have allowed her to be alive and healthier today.
Abundant Grace Coastside Worker will host a memorial service at noon on Friday, July 26, at the Coastside Lutheran Church (900 N. Cabrillo Highway) with a reception to follow. All are welcome.
It’s never too late to love your neighbors, especially those who are really struggling.
