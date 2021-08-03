Sylvia J. DiVecchio, beloved mother and sister and aunt to many, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
Sylvia was born to Italian immigrants Nicola and Pia Campinotti, who came to Pescadero, Calif., with their two eldest children and started farming. Sylvia and her twin, Elda, came along shortly. After her parents died, Sylvia and her eldest siblings, Edward Campinotti and Lena Bandini, continued with the family business and ran it for over 50 years, known as P. Campinotti & Co. They retired the farming business in 1998.
Sylvia married and had two children: Joseph and, two years later, daughter Nicholette. She was an active member in an array of organizations including the California Women’s Farming Association, Sons of Italy, the San Mateo County Farm Bureau, and Native Daughters of the Golden West. She was an enthusiastic traveler to foreign destinations which included Asia, Europe, South America, and throughout the U.S. There were also frequent visits to Italy and France to stay connected with her European family, and she traveled to Brazil and Amsterdam to expand her knowledge of farming techniques. She was fluent in Italian and Spanish.
Sylvia loved to practice her famous cooking skills to create a focus for social and family gatherings. Biscotti and Italian Swiss chard tortas were her specialties as family, friends and neighbors could confirm. She stayed in touch with near and distant relatives, and always worked hard to keep the farm competitive. Her sister Lena was responsible for the artichokes, and she managed the flowers. Sylvia had a passion for dogs, the card game Pedro, and had strong opinions she wasn’t afraid to share. She was always willing to help others, in word and deed.
Sylvia is survived by her twin sister, Elda, son Joe and his wife, Eva, daughter Nyki, granddaughter Bianca, and many nieces, nephews and grands. She will also be missed by her devoted caretaker Tupou Wolfgramm.
Thanks are due to Sutter Health Hospice Services for their assistance in Sylvia’s last days.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 5, with a Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Pillar Church, 400 Church St., in Half Moon Bay. Interment will be at the Italian Cemetery, 540 F St., Colma, Calif. There will be a reception at the Elks Club in South San Francisco, 920 Stonegate Dr., in South San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated.
