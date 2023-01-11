Suzette Hallett has peacefully passed away on Jan. 4, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family, after a four-year fight against stage 4 ovarian cancer.
Suzette lived 30 years on the Coastside, retiring from the district office in 2012, and in 2021 followed her lifelong passion of teaching the healing art of restorative yoga at Swell.
She loved traveling with her husband to Costa Rica, Hawaii, Alaska, Playa Cerritos in Baja, taking trips with her yoga crew to Italy and Bend, and many trips to Lake Tahoe with her family. She looked forward to her weekly coffee dates with her posse, watching her grandson grow, and taking trips down I-5 to spend time with her family and friends in Southern California.
Her legacy of light and love lives on through her loving husband, Bob Hallett, her wonderful children, Gregg Hallett and Jessica Marantz, daughter-in-law Mollie, grandson Colin, son-in-law Nick, her lovey kitty Paloma, who Suzette rescued from Enzo, and by everyone who had the opportunity to know and experience her wit, charm, nurturing, tenacious, and courageous spirit.
A celebration of Suzette’s life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Mavericks House in Half Moon Bay.
RIP sweet beautiful soul, your light will be missed here. Sending love & light to your family!
