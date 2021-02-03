The world was made a little less joyful with the passing of Susan Berkowitz in her home, on Jan. 27, surrounded by her loving family. A loving mother, wife, daughter and grandmother, Susan taught us all how to live life with grace and acceptance. Her profound effect on those who knew her can best be described by the many heartfelt messages received following her passage. Below are some excerpts:
“Susan was so proud of her family and the grandkids and I think she inspired all of us (including her doctors) to do the right thing, put your family first and think about the quality of life.”
“What stands out is that she taught me how to be a better parent, by example and directly with grace, humor and love. My life has been deeply touched and changed by that and I will be forever grateful.”
“I can’t believe that I can’t talk with her anymore, that that bright, loving intelligence and wit is gone from the world.”
“She was who I would go to when I needed someone to tell my troubles to. She knew how to help me when we talked.”
“I still consider her by best friend, my parenting mentor, a source of humor and wisdom.”
“All those years she struggled with her health but remained so positive, such a strength for everyone who knew her.”
“We will miss her … wearing her socks now … she did so many good and greatly appreciated things.”
Beset by numerous maladies, Susan never complained, but instead shared smiles, laughter, friendship and love with all those who knew her. She would spend many hours knitting blankets and socks for her family and friends. “Socks on!” went the rallying cry each time Susan went back to the hospital.
Her son writes, “She was our hero, our inspiration, a force of life, love, courage, humor and grace and the most popular person we’ve ever known. She was a second mom to most of our friends, a beloved healer in our community, and a best friend to so many people. She was many special things. But to my sisters and me, she was Mom. We were lucky to have her. She will live on in our hearts and in the smiles of our children.”
Susan is survived by her loving husband, Joe; her three children, Josh, Sarah and Kate, and their spouses Bethany, Adam and Dave; her seven grandkids, Charlie, Kate, Alex, Selah, Joey, Sarah and June; and her brother, Fred, and sister-in-law Jenny. A celebration of Susan’s life will be held once we are all clear of this pandemic. Donations in her name may be made to Coastside Hope.
