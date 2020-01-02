Sue Machado of Spanish Springs, Nev., passed away at Renown Medical Center on Dec. 7, 2019, at the age of 80.
She was born at Stanford Hospital near San Francisco on April 20, 1939, to Ralph and Lucille Barnard of San Mateo, Calif. Sue attended schools in San Francisco and San Mateo and graduated from San Francisco State College (now university) and the University of San Francisco. She obtained a teaching credential and received a master’s in education. Sue won awards for her teaching, including an honor step at the San Carlos Library and taught mostly kindergarten. Her love of children and music permeated her life. She loved all animals, but especially horses and her dogs and, of course, her donkey “Lovey”. They were like family to her.
Sue and Bob were great campers and had family camping outings every year. They moved to Spanish Springs 12 years ago from San Carlos, Calif.
Sue is survived by her loving spouse, Robert Machado, to whom she was married for 46 years. She is also survived by her two sons, David and Daniel (Donna) Ver Linden and grandchildren Jack, Tyler and Cheyanne. Sue is also survived by her sister Ann Muzinich and her daughter Cheryl. Niece Susan Talancon (Victor) was near and dear to her heart.
While there will not be any funeral services at Sue’s and Robert’s specific requests, there will be a celebration of life for her friends and family to pay tribute to this wonderful woman both in the Bay Area and in Sparks, Nev., where Sue resided for the last 12 years. For information regarding these events, including one at the San Mateo County Mounted Patrol grounds, please contact Diana Hoffman at (775) 682-1777 or hoffman.diana@gmail.com.
Any donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Music With Confidence, Sue’s favorite charity that helps bullied and abused children build self-esteem through the performing arts. Donations can be made through musicwithconfidence.org.
