Sue Ann Swain, beloved ballroom dance teacher and competitor, passed away on April 24, 2022, at Mills Peninsula Medical Center after a mercifully brief battle with cancer. Her husband, Jay Dusenbury, was at her bedside. She was a 36-year resident of El Granada and was a competition ballroom dance teacher, coach, and judge for 38 years.
Sue was born to Dorothy and Roy Swain in Elgin, Illinois, on April 11, 1952. After high school, she briefly attended the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y. She joined a traveling circus, toured the country, and landed in San Francisco where she took up permanent residence, later moving to Antioch. She worked at Chevron in San Ramon until leaving to become a full-time dance teacher in 1986, teaching in dance studios in Redwood City, San Francisco, and other Bay Area locations.
With her effervescent personality and boundless positive enthusiasm, she flourished as a teacher and coach, dancing in competitions in the Bay Area and Southern California with students, professional partners, and her husband, Jay. She was often awarded Top Teacher in competitions and won several pro-am competitions with her husband.
She was a seeker with tireless thirst for knowledge in many disciplines. She attained the highest level of certification in American- and International-style ballroom dance. She was certified as a practitioner at the Feldenkrais Institute in Berkeley, Calf. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in dance at St Mary’s University. She was a voracious reader and student of body awareness, personal development, and spirituality.
She is mourned by many students and dance professionals and will be sorely missed.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. on Monday, May 16, at Miller Dutra Coastside Chapel, 645 Kelly Ave. in Half Moon Bay, Calif.
