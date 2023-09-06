Steven Kawahara, 65, of Half Moon Bay, lost his battle with cancer and passed away on June 11, 2023.
Steve was born in Los Angeles, Calif., to May and Daniel Kawahara. He was the youngest of their four children. In 1984, he married Debbie Urata, and moved to Half Moon Bay in 1988. Two years later, their son Jeffrey was born.
He retired from Mark Monitor in 2019 as a Strategic Accounts Manager. After retiring, Steve and Debbie hoped to travel more, something they enjoyed very much. The pandemic placed a hold on their plans, so he continued to focus on his other interests, sports.
Steve was a member of the Half Moon Bay Men's Golf Club and Coastside Tennis Association. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed attending Warriors, Giants and 49ers games with his son, Jeff.
Steve will be missed and remembered by his family and friends for his humor,
warm smile and energy, especially competing in any kind of sport!
He is survived by his wife, Debbie, and son, Jeffrey, brother Bryan Kawahara and sister Linda Ohira (Craig), niece Meghan Ohira Meade (David), and their children Connor and Hailey. Remembering and missing his late brother, Alan, and wife Peggy.
Thank you to family and friends for all their love, kindness and support.
