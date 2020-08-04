Steve Urick passed away on July 4 following a long battle with congestive heart failure. Steve was born in Chicago on May 18, 1952. He grew up in the suburb of Argo Summit where his dad was a railroad switchman and his mother, Barbara, a nurse.
He was a Cub Scout and then went on to attend the Junior Military Academy in Chicago and later joined the Navy Reserve. He also drove a truck for C.R. England, which took him all around the country. His mother said he was very eccentric, a one-of-a-kind who liked to enjoy life.
His mother recalls he always liked to help people. As they caravanned to California in 1969, he would frequently wave her on as he stopped to help anyone stranded on the road. He loved the ocean so settled on the coast of Half Moon Bay and was well- known for his antique truck. He painted it red, white, and blue as the good patriot that he was. He always had flags waving and last year took a prize in the Fourth of July parade in Half Moon Bay. He attended Mariners Church.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Williams (92), and an older brother, Don McMillin, plus several nieces and nephews. Steve will be missed by family and local folks who knew him.
