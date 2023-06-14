Stephen John Evan, a resident of Half Moon Bay, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, June 7, surrounded by his family. He was 76 years old.
Stephen was born in Half Moon Bay to John and Fiorina Evan. He graduated from Half Moon Bay High School in 1964. Stephen and his wife, Ilva, were married in 1972 and spent 40 memorable and loving years together in Half Moon Bay. They owned and operated Original Johnny’s for 17 years, with Stephen serving up his signature breakfast and lunch specials.
Stephen started working at an early age in the kitchen at Original Johnny’s alongside his father, John. He forged personal connections and knew by heart his customer’s favorites dishes. To this day customers reminisce over his pies. He was loved by many in the community.
He enjoyed life and was always up for an adventure. He traveled, enjoyed cheering on the San Francisco 49ers and Giants, and more importantly spending time with his family. He was his grandchildren’s biggest fan.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Ilva, father John, and mother Fiorina. He is survived by his children Tom (Donna), of Redwood City, Lisa, of Half Moon Bay, sibling Tom (Jen), of San Jose, in-laws Frank (Cathy), grandchildren Oliva and Nicolas, and his nieces and nephews.
Rosary services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at Miller Dutra Coastside Chapel, and a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, June 16, at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church, both located in Half Moon Bay.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.