Stephen Allen Anderson, “Steve,” 77, passed away on Nov. 8, 2020, at his vacation home in Tallahassee, Fla., surrounded by his loving family following a brief illness. Steve was a resident of Half Moon Bay, Calif., and was born in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 23, 1943.
Steve served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, received his MBA from Rollins College, Winter Park, Fla., and had a long and impressive career in health care, including over 20 years in sales leadership roles at Coulter Corp. He retired in 2005. He spent the last 13 years “behind the scenes” building Veracyte with his wife, Bonnie, at the helm and was so proud of the company and his contributions.
Steve embodied a zest for life and adventure including sailing “Knot Tide Down,” his liveaboard catamaran, with family and friends, enjoying destinations from Florida Keys to the Bahamas to the British Virgin Islands and beyond. He loved to travel and planned numerous extended family beach home rentals so “everyone could be together” creating memories for life. He enjoyed golf and sports and volunteering his time to help others. He participated in medical mission trips with Bright Smiles to China, served on the board of Coastside Hope, was a long-term member of Rotary International, led several ministry teams at Mariners Community Church in Half Moon Bay, including Helping Hands ministry, steering team, building teams and generally connecting with people in need of prayer and support. He touched many lives through his godly, unselfish pursuit to truly love others as you love yourself and had a deep compassion for people of all walks of life.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Bonnie Anderson (“SPP”), children Trisa Anderson (Paul Ludwig), Jason Anderson, Jennifer Layne (Ryan), Matthew Price (Audrey) and Ashley Petroczky (Mike). He is also survived by his precious grandchildren who called him “Poppi,” Tyler Anderson, 24, Dillon Anderson, 22, Rylee Layne, 12, Jolie Anderson, 10, Alivia Layne, 7, Olivia Petroczky, 7, Arya Price, 6, Aryelle Layne, 5, Landon and Addison Petroczky, 4, Mila Price, 4, and siblings Brenda Vick, Richard Anderson and Becky Daughtrey of Knoxville. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Maebelle and James Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Lung Cancer Society, Mariners Community Church in Half Moon Bay or Covenant Care of Tallahassee in Steve’s honor.
