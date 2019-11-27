Stephen Alan Turner, a 38-year resident of Half Moon Bay, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 18 at age 77.
Steve was originally from Chicago Ill. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War era, and returned to complete a degree in history at the University of Illinois. He was a certified scuba diver, accomplished cross-country skier and, as a founding member of the Chicago Whitewater Association was an exhibition kayaker in the Montreal Olympics in 1972. He has kayaked many of the great rivers in North America, including the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.
In 1978, he found his greatest sport – hot air ballooning. He was one of the first pilots of the 194th Aerostat Squadron Dawn Patrol and participated in balloon races across the West. His favorite was the Great Reno Balloon Race, where he flew for over 20 years, with his awesome crew. Of the many adventures he has had with his three balloons, he particularly loved his grandson’s first flight at age 3, and any other time Ryan could join him in the balloon.
Steve loved to travel and was one of the earliest members of American Airlines Admirals Club, flew on the Concorde, and has actively supported the National Air and Space Museum (Smithsonian). His natural knack for all things mechanical shaped his career into one where he designed land-installed testing systems for environmental and investigative laboratories throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It was impossible to watch a crime show with him as he would discuss the merits of the lab equipment.
He is survived by his wife Pat, daughter April, ex-son-in-law James (with whom he shared breakfast most mornings the last several months), grandson Ryan, his brother Stuart, sister-in-law Clemencia, nephews Sergio and Thomas, niece Stephanie, her husband Joe, and grandnieces Artemis and Aurora.
A family memorial will be held after the new year, and a Final Flight will be held in the spring, weather permitting. The Steve Turner Scholarship for Junior Balloonist Camp has been set up through the Pacific Coast Aeronauts Association at pcaballoons.org/turner-memorial.
