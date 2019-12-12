Stephanie Vermilyea Wiegold went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 2, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Federico Wiegold, and their two sons, Stephan and Federico.
Stephanie lived life with boldness, taking on whatever challenges came her way. She was optimistic, strong in faith, and freely offered her skills, creative thinking and her love to her family and friends. She was a devoted mother, a loving wife and a woman who gave freely of herself to all who had the privilege of being part of her life.
Stephanie will be greatly missed and remembered with love and deep appreciation.
