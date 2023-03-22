Sibyl Aileen Mitchell, age 93, passed away in peace on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at her residence, with her family at her side. Beloved wife to Richard “Mitch” Bland Mitchell; dear mother of Amy, Pamela, Richard and Christopher Mitchell; Oma to Crystal (Mitchell) Bejarano, Melissa (Mitchell) Murillo, Kayla Mitchell and Jordan Harms; great-grandmother Oma to Olivia, Dominic and Vincent Bejarano, and Sebastian, Nico and Giovanni Murillo.
Sibyl was born on Oct. 31, 1929, on the Dutch island, Curacao. Sibyl and her family have lived on the Coastside for nearly 60 years. When coming to the states from Curacao, both Sibyl and Mitch were glad to have found a place to call home near the water again.
On Friday, March 24, 2023, a private service will be held and Sibyl’s ashes will be spread by her family on the Horn Blower in San Francisco in the Pacific Ocean, to rest at sea with husband Richard Mitchell.
A celebration of life will be held for friends and family on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the residence of her son, Christopher Mitchell, at 223 Sonora Ave., El Granada. Friends are welcome to join us to pay respects and celebrate the wonderful life of Sibyl Aileen Mitchell.
