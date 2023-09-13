It is with profound sadness we announce that Shirley Ann Ross passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 16, 2023, from Alzheimer's. For those of us who knew her, she was a constant source of kindness, humility and strength. Shirley was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on July 14, 1940. Throughout her life she always carried herself with dignity and grace. Before moving back to California in 2017, Shirley volunteered her time at her church, food pantry and local senior centers where she called out Bingo for the residents.
She is preceded in death by her son, Michael Scott Yanase; her husband, Glynn E. Ross; and her mother, Nellie Jones. She is survived by her loving daughter, Carla J. Yanase, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Senior Coastsiders in her memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.