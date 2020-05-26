On Sunday, May 17, 2020, Sherri Luzia (Pacheco) Ballew, loving wife, daughter, sister and mother of five children, passed away at age 51, after a valiant fight over heart-related issues.
Sherri was born Feb. 20, 1969, in Half Moon Bay, a coastal town in California. She grew up loving animals, farm life and the ocean. She often spoke of enjoying morning coffee watching the cattle in the fields of a nearby farm.
She married her sweetheart, Craig Ballew, on July 8, 1995. She was the mother of five precious children: Brianna, twins Craig and Samantha, and twins George and Mateo. Sherri and her family moved to Greenbrier, Arkansas, in March 2013.
Everyone knew Sherri to have a colorful personality and saw her take an active role in the pursuits of her children, including Pop Warner Football, coaching Pop Warner and competitive cheerleading, as well as enjoying horses, and the raising of farm animals such as pigs and chickens through FFA and 4-H. She created her own BallewZoo at home with beloved dogs, cats, turtles, chickens and even a peacock.
Sherri also loved her Portuguese heritage. She and her family participated in many Portuguese “Chamarita” celebrations in California, and she taught others in Arkansas and Half Moon Bay about her Portuguese bean dish, fava beans and artichokes.
Sherri’s generosity and can-do attitude were evident in all these pursuits and more.
Sherri is survived by her husband, Craig Ballew, and her five children, Brianna Meza (husband Jared), Samantha, Craig, George and Mateo Ballew, of Greenbrier, Ark. She is also survived by her mother, LaVerne Pacheco, of Half Moon Bay, and siblings Alan (Diana), Mateo (Terri) and Bobbi Pacheco, as well as many special nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral Mass was held in her honor at 10 a.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1115 College Ave., Conway, Arkansas.
The family would welcome stories and pictures of Sherri sent to ballewfamily20@gmail.com.
Cards may be sent to BallewZoo at 68 West Pleasant Valley Road, Greenbrier, AR 72058.
Donations in Sherri’s name may be made to the Faulkner County 4-H Foundation, 844 Faulkner St., Conway, AR 72034. For donations by phone call Kami at (501) 749-8924.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview St., Greenbrier, AR 72058, www. bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.