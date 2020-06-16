Shelley, born at Mills Hospital, San Mateo, Calif., lived in Moss Beach for approximately five years. The family relocated to Redwood City, Calif., where she attended Roosevelt and Kennedy schools and graduated from San Carlos High School. She received her degree in political science from Claremont College in Southern California.
Shelley was employed by the Internal Revenue Service, working in several states. She retired after approximately 30 years, reaching the rank of chief of collections and taxpayers service division in New Hampshire. She resided in Exeter, N.H., where she passed away in the Exeter Hospital after being ill for several years.
Shelley was an avid traveler, loved attending national and Olympic ice-skating competitions and visiting family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Gloria (Martini) Bernardo, Redwood City, and several aunts and uncles, all from California, including Mary Laboa, Helen Radabaugh, Clara Smith, Pauline Mahon, John Bernardo and Raymond Martini.
Shelley is survived by her brother, Dr. Kerry Bernardo, who lives in Mississippi, and his five children: Anna, in Texas; Leigh, in Colorado; Joseph and his son, Joseph, of Georgia; John, in Kentucky; and Lillie, in Mississippi. Additional survivors are two aunts: Elaine Teixeira, of Redwood City, and Loretta Santini, of Half Moon Bay.
Surviving cousins are Kevin (Terri) Teixeira, Stacy (Lee) Smathers, Mark Martini, Rosanne (Patrick) Hethcoat, all in California; Michael Bernardo, of Idaho; and Daniel Bernardo, of Washington.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.