Sheila was born in Nebraska as a Christmas baby. The holiday season had a little extra zest wherever her family gathered. She came to California as a teenager, graduating from Napa High School and moving on to Lone Mountain College and Eastern Michigan University.
She finally resettled in California in the 1970s and immediately became an always-energetic and contributing member of the Coastside community. She spent most of her life as a schoolteacher — in Michigan, Australia, and winding up her career with Cunha Middle School. She also worked in marketing research and at the Zaballa House Bed and Breakfast in Half Moon Bay.
She became part of several of the finest local community service organizations and was probably most deeply committed to AAUW. To people in general and children especially, she always tried to give more of herself than she could ever receive.
Sheila passed quietly in her sleep due to heart failure.
She leaves four sons, Eddie and Sean Anderson, and George and Dave Cresson; their wives; 10 adored grandchildren; and a hopelessly in-love husband.
