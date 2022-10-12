Sheila lost her 10-year-plus battle with cancer on Sept. 27, 2022. But despite the ravages to her body from invasive treatments and surgeries, the pain she was forced to endure, and the numerous indignities foisted upon her by this disease and its complications, she maintained her positive attitude, her will to continue, and her overall joie de vivre. Sheila was, and remains, an inspiration to her friends and family.
Sheila left work in the corporate world to follow her bliss. As the first female karaoke host(ess) in Pacifica, she delighted in discovering and encouraging the inner performer that hides inside most of us. She was never happier than when helping someone develop and explore their talent. Her love of music and life was infectious.
Sheila is survived primarily by her loving partner, Jeff Broyles, her niece, Lisa Murray-Sales (Santa Rosa), her nephew, Shannon Murray (Arizona), and her sister-in-law, Linda Garth (Santa Rosa), and will be missed and cherished in memory by hundreds of friends.
Rest well, Sheila. You are loved.
