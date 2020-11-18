Sharon Lynn (Fellmeth) Sample, age 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was a resident of Moss Beach, Calif.
Sharon was a 1970 graduate of Northwest High School in Canal Fulton and a graduate of Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio. She was a retired employee of AT&T.
She is preceded in death by her beloved father, Gene Fellmeth, and she is survived by her loving mother M. Ruth Fellmeth, her brother Scott E. Fellmeth, and sister-in-law Renata Fellmeth. She is also survived by her niece Lauren (Matt) Knapp, grandnephew Benjamin Knapp, and nephew Scott A. Fellmeth. She is also survived by her beloved pets: Cutie, her horse and her dog, Emma.
Our family would like to express our gratitude to her dearest friend Carol, who has been a great friend to Sharon and a help to our family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sharon’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
