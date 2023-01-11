Sean passed suddenly on the afternoon of Jan. 4, 2023, at California Pacific Medical Center on Van Ness, after suffering a brain hemorrhage on New Year’s Eve. He was held tightly by his immediate family as he left us.
He loved San Francisco, his place of birth. Sean grew up in the Coastside town of Montara and attended local schools, including Half Moon Bay High. He worked in various jobs until he finally settled into a career in construction, which he enjoyed, particularly demolition! He excelled in soccer, baseball, surfing, skateboarding and snowboarding. Sean loved fishing, clamming, and beaching with his extended family during the summers in Rhode Island. He made tight, close friends wherever he went, which was evident from the outpouring of support he received when he was in the hospital during his final days.
Sean is survived by his beloved daughter, Adrianna (Adi) Arbige-Proctor, his parents, Drs. Susan Stuart and Michael Arbige, sister Katie Arbige, and his extended family including aunties, uncles and cousins who are too many to name.
"Family Foreve" was meaningfully tattooed on his right forearm. The Arbige name is unique, a gift following immigration to the U.S. from Europe by way of Ellis Island at the turn of the 20th century. Sean Michael Arbige, you are, and your spirit will always be, as unique as your name.
There will be a private funeral service for family on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Miller Dutra Coastside Chapel in Half Moon Bay, Calif., followed by a celebration of Sean’s life from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Mavericks House, 107 Broadway, in Half Moon Bay. In lieu of flowers, because Sean loved shoes and kids, please make donations in his memory to Kicks for Kids (www.kicks-forkids.org).
