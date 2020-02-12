Sean Cheng, beloved father and grandfather, and dear friend to many frequenters of the Half Moon Bay Senior Coastsiders lunch program and Table of Plenty (and ping-pong games), passed away on Jan. 24 while paddle-boarding in the bay.
Sean was born in Kaifeng, in Henan Province, the largest in central China. His Chinese name is Cheng DeXiang. He was one of the founding fathers of Henan radio and television in China. He once won the grand prize of the World Radio Conference in the United States on behalf of the Chinese
government. He was an electronics engineer.
Sean was raised knowing that two of his ancestors were main figures in Neo-Confucianism. Sean learned to read Chinese as it was written about 1,000 years ago, the time this philosophy/belief system flourished. One of the five virtues of Confucianism is filial piety — respect for one’s parents and ancestors — and Sean embodied that virtue as he made many trips to South Korea, where he rediscovered some Chinese Neo-Confucian texts that had been thought lost. He learned that three universities in the United States have fine collections of the ancient Chinese classics (Harvard, Columbia and Stanford), and he moved to Pennsylvania so that he could regularly go to New York and do research in the Columbia University Library. After five years, he moved to Palo Alto, where he resided in Stanford University housing and was a frequenter of the Stanford East Asia Library. He moved to Half Moon Bay three years ago (he loved the scenery, the beach, and his many friendly neighbors) and drove to the Stanford East Asia Library once a month. Sean’s goal in his research was to seek knowledge by studying the philosophy developed by his ancestors during the Song Dynasty in China.
Sean was working on a book about Neo-Confucianism. He said, “When I publish my book, then I will decide what to do about my future.”
In the meantime, it was his dream to drive across the United States and sleep in a tent that fit on the roof of his car. He already had the tent.
His relatives have lovingly packed up Sean’s books and papers and taken them to China. His son, WanLi Cheng (Dapeng), was here to take care of Sean’s matters. His contact information is 13167816@QQ.com. He will return in some months.
We pray that Sean may rest in peace.
