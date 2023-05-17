With a heavy heart we would like to acknowledge the passing of our beautiful daughter, Savannah Rae Ball, on April 28, 2023. She was 29 years old. 

Savannah "D" had a wicked and silly sense of humor, and those who really knew her laughed right along with her. Her love for animals showed in everything she did. You could find her walking friends' dogs, working as a vet tech for the last eight years, and adoring her own two cats who could be seen in almost every post on social media. George and Lilypad were her "babies."

Growing up in Half Moon Bay, Savannah had so many friends and family who will always remember her saying "hello" with a smile and a wave. 

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the SFSPCA.org in her name. 

The family will notify friends of a celebration of life in the future.

