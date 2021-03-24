Sarah Wright Hughes passed away at her home in Half Moon Bay on March 11, 2021. Sarah was born March 14, 1957, in Lincoln, Neb., and grew up in Topeka, Kan. As the daughter of Jack and Rebecca Wright, both accomplished artists, Sarah continued in the family tradition and studied Fine Art at the University of Kansas. She left Kansas for California in 1980, first moving to Marin County and then to Half Moon Bay.
Sarah met her husband, Thomas Hughes, while racing sailboats out of Sausalito. She and Tom spent a year cruising the Baja Peninsula aboard their 30-foot sailboat, FROLIC, before settling down in Half Moon Bay in 1992. Their son, Samuel Victor Hughes, was born in 2000. Sarah loved being a mother and her love for Sam was immeasurable. She enjoyed being involved with his education, teaching art at his elementary school, organizing water polo trips, and helping with decorations for high school graduation.
Sarah was an accomplished interior designer and art consultant and was gifted with the ability to use color in unusual ways. Her home and garden is a vibrant place that became a refuge for her during her illness. She loved the open spaces of Half Moon Bay, bonfires on the beach and dancing.
Sarah is remembered most as a dear friend with a big heart and tremendous energy. Her commitment to friendships was at her core. From childhood on, Sarah made friends and kept them close. Although her friends are spread around the world, she always found ways to stay in touch through phone calls, cards, and visits. She shared her friendships with others and relished making connections between people.
Sarah is survived by husband Tom Hughes, son Sam Hughes, sisters Betsy (Mark Tyler) Millard, Abigail (Tobias) Schlingensiepen and Caitlin (Michael) Almond, in-laws Tom and Lynn Hughes, Laura Godby, Debbie (Michael) Downing, many nieces, nephews, and great friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
