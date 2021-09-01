Samuel Norwood Berry, resident of Purisima Canyon, died Aug. 23, 2021, at his son’s home in Livermore, Calif.
Sam was born May 21, 1933, in Dudley, Mo., the eldest child of Samuel Elmer Berry and Lula Ann Ruth (Kerr) Berry. In 1941, the family home burned and they moved to Murphysboro, Ill., where Sam grew up, graduating from Murphysboro Township High School and Southern Illinois University with a degree in commercial art. He joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Prairie in 1956 and 1957 during the Suez Canal crisis. During that time, the Prairie made port stops in Hawaii, Japan, Hong Kong, Bahrain, Pakistan, South Africa, Brazil, and Panama, before returning to San Diego.
In 1959, Sam married Delpha Mae Squires, and the following year he accepted a job with the H.S. Crocker Printing Company in San Bruno where he worked for many years. Sam and Delpha bought a home in Burlingame, Calif., and the family moved to Foster City in 1966, then, in 1980, to his home in Purisima Canyon, south of Half Moon Bay, Calif., where he lived for 41 years.
Sam enjoyed baseball, jazz and classical music, travel, and hiking in the nearby Purisima Creek Redwoods, where he and Delpha frequently led hikes as docents with the Mid-Peninsula Regional Open Space District. He also delivered meals as a driver for the local Meals on Wheels program.
He is survived by a brother, Francis Gordon Berry; a sister, Marilyn Paula (Berry) Grigsby; three sons, Matthew Blaine Berry, Frank Wesley Berry, and Steven Benton Berry; four granddaughters, Aika Felicia Berry, Alyson Frances Berry, Christa Ruth Berry, and Melissa Sadie Berry; and his companion, Helen Carol (Praetzel) Cunningham. Donations in Sam’s memory can be made to the Senior Coastsiders meal programs.
